A sunny Friday with temperatures in 50s

We're expecting plenty of sunshine on Friday with temperatures warming into the mid- and upper-50s.

There will be a light breeze out of the southwest, between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Clouds look to move back in late tonight and Saturday morning, but even with the clouds, temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s.

Both Saturday and Sunday are looking dry, making it a perfect weekend to get in any outdoor fall activities.