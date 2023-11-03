connecticut weather

A sunny Friday with temperatures in 50s

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We're expecting plenty of sunshine on Friday with temperatures warming into the mid- and upper-50s.

There will be a light breeze out of the southwest, between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Clouds look to move back in late tonight and Saturday morning, but even with the clouds, temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Both Saturday and Sunday are looking dry, making it a perfect weekend to get in any outdoor fall activities.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us