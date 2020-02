NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking another day of mild temperatures.

Temperatures today will surge into the 50s for most of Connecticut. Temperatures along the shoreline will be slightly cooler with an onshore wind off of the chilly Long Island Sound.

High temperatures on Monday will be even warmer with temperatures making a run at 60 degrees in parts of the state.

The weather remains mild and quiet until Tuesday. A storm system will bring us rounds of showers into midweek.