A Warm & Humid Start to the Weekend

Partly sunny skies with high humidity again today. Temperatures will climb in to the mid to upper 80s across interior Connecticut with the shoreline a few degrees cooler in the low 80s.

Widely scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Any storms that move through will be short lived but potentially strong with gusty wind, small hail and frequent thunder and lightning.

Behind the cold front, dew points will drop off rapidly and refreshing air will return to the forecast Sunday with cooler temperatures in the low to mid 70s with partly sunny skies. There is a lot risk for a scattered shower tomorrow afternoon, but the day looks mainly dry.