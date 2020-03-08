first alert forecast

A Warming Trend Expected Into This Week

Temperatures may come close to 70 degrees for some towns by Monday.

By Darren Sweeney

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a warming trend through the first part of this week.

A wind shifting to the west/southwest will bring milder temperatures today. Temperatures inland will get into the middle to upper 50s. Along the shoreline, there will likely be cooler temperatures with highs in the lower 50s.

High pressure will shift off of the coast by Monday, which will shift our wind around to the southwest.

The wind shift will allow our temperatures to warm into the middle and upper 60s. A few towns could reach 70 degrees inland. We expect cooler temperatures on the shoreline with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Spring-Like Warmth on the Way

