After a wet Monday morning commute with minor snow accumulations in the Litchfield hills that led to a few school delays, our team of First Alert meteorologists are tracking multiple rounds of rain.

Periods of off-and-on rain will dampen Monday with otherwise mainly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s.

Tuesday will feature another round of scattered showers and similarly mild temperatures.

We'll catch a break from the rain Wednesday before another potential wintry mix moves in Thursday.