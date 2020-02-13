A Wet Start to Thursday Before a Quick Shot of Cold

A quick hitting period of snow overnight left minor slushy accumulation away from the shoreline. Any snow that fell will melt quickly with the heavy rain that will continue through the morning commute.

Rain will slowly taper off throughout the afternoon leaving us with scattered showers and overcast skies.

Valentine's Day will be much brighter but also much colder. Temperatures will start off in the mid 20s and stay in the low 30s.

Saturday is colder as well with overnight low temperatures in the single digits and high temperatures in the in the low 30s.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 40s for the rest of President's Day weekend.