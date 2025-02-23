Above average temperatures expected through the rest of February

More ice and snow will melt through Sunday with highs this afternoon in the 40s for many areas in Connecticut.

Winds are light and variable tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s again.

We'll warm further into the 40s on Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

By Tuesday, some parts of Connecticut will warm into the 50s.

A few rain showers are possible on Tuesday, but a better chance for rain holds off until Thursday.