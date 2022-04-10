first alert forecast

Above Average Temperatures Moving in for Mid-April

60s and 70s through the end of the week

By Rachael Jay

We are in for a stretch of mild temperatures here in southern New England.

For reference, our average highs right now are in the mid to upper 50s.

Over the next few days, highs reach the 60s and even some 70s across the state. We'll be running five to 15 degrees above average highs for a few days this week.

Sure we'll be warm for a couple of days this week, but it won't be near-record heat. Record highs in the state this week are in the 80s.

