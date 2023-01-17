Above Normal Temperatures Tuesday

Tuesday will be cloudy after morning sunshine and a few sprinkles are possible.

The temperatures will be above normal again, with highs in the mid- to upper-40s.

On Wednesday, clouds and sun will mix and high temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

Rain is likely Thursday.

We will have rain and snow showers Friday and the weekend will be dry with lots of clouds.