We're continuing the workweek with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures on Wednesday.

Highs will be between 40 to 45 degrees.

There could be passing clouds with a shower or flurry tomorrow morning. Highs will be near 50 during the day with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Friday looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs 50 to 55.

Temperatures will be sharply colder by Sunday.

