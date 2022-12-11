first alert weather

Accumulating Snow Expected into Monday Morning

By Rachael Jay

Sunday started off quiet ahead of snow moving in later in the day.

Signs of slightly higher totals are getting harder to ignore.

Overnight, the Winter Weather Advisory was expanded into more zones of Connecticut due to the forecast of accumulating snow.

The morning brings a few flakes, but the accumulation is most likely with snow starting in the afternoon.

Snow becomes less widespread early Monday morning and some sunshine starts to break through later on Monday morning.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weathersnowwinter weather
