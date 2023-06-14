Afternoon thunderstorms could bring strong winds, vivid lightning

Our meteorologists are tracking some storms for Wednesday afternoon.

The day will start off with sunshine. Highs will be near 79.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The timing appears to be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The storms could produce strong winds and vivid lightning. Hail is also possible.

Thursday looks partly cloudy with highs near 79.

More storms are possible on Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s.