Air quality improving, scattered thunderstorms Friday

Air quality alerts are in effect statewide until 1 p.m. because of the impact of wildfire smoke coming from Canada, but the air quality here is improving.

And the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking thunderstorms that will be scattered on Friday afternoon and evening.

The wildfires in Canada have been impacting the air quality here for days.

The fires are still burning, but the air quality on Friday is considerably better across most of Connecticut than it was Wednesday. There is less improvement along the shoreline.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and it will be cooler than normal.

Some of the scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will bring heavy rain and small hail is possible.

The weekend is looking nice.

High temperatures will be in the 70s Saturday and lower 80s on Sunday.