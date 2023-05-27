connecticut weather

Amazing Weather to Start Memorial Day Weekend

By Meteorologist Brian James

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Saturday! We sure do have amazing weather ahead of us for the holiday weekend!

A ridge of high pressure will a clear sky and light winds for today and Sunday. Highs today will be in the 70s to around 80 for this afternoon.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks tremendous! Plenty of sun for Sunday and only a few high clouds around on Monday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sunday will be a warmer day with highs soaring well into the 80s. A dry cold front will sneak into the state Sunday night. That will help to drop highs back into the upper 70s.

No rain to worry about for a while! Our next chance to see a few showers or storms will be the end of next week.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Local

Greenwich 9 mins ago

Unidentified Man Killed in Greenwich Crash

Hartford 11 hours ago

Bear Gets Stuck in Tree for Hours in Hartford

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us