Amazing Weather to Start Memorial Day Weekend

Happy Saturday! We sure do have amazing weather ahead of us for the holiday weekend!

A ridge of high pressure will a clear sky and light winds for today and Sunday. Highs today will be in the 70s to around 80 for this afternoon.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks tremendous! Plenty of sun for Sunday and only a few high clouds around on Monday.

Sunday will be a warmer day with highs soaring well into the 80s. A dry cold front will sneak into the state Sunday night. That will help to drop highs back into the upper 70s.

No rain to worry about for a while! Our next chance to see a few showers or storms will be the end of next week.

