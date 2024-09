The beautiful stretch of weather we've been enjoying is continuing on Wednesday.

The day will start off cool, but as the day goes on, there will be lots of warm sunshine.

Highs will be between 75 and 80.

It will be clear and cool tonight.

Thursday, Friday and the weekend look similar to Wednesday. Highs will be 80s.

