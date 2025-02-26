Another mild day on tap with highs near 50

We have another mild day on tap for Wednesday with temperatures near 50.

It will be mostly sunny and mild again. Highs will be between 45 and 52.

The wind will be between 15 and 25 mph.

Some wet snow is possible in northern Connecticut by morning. About a coating is possible. It is not expected to cause any issues.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Any bit of wet snow will turn to showers for most of Thursday morning.

The scattered showers will continue into the afternoon before clearing on Friday.

More scattered showers are possible on Saturday.

Sunday will be noticeably colder.