Another Mild Day Today, Rain Possible This Evening

We're starting the new workweek off with mild temperatures and some rain is possible this evening.

Highs today will be near 60.

There will be scattered showers that will become better organized tonight after dinner. Thunderstorms are possible this evening.

Winds will be gusty tonight with gusts up to 45 mph.

It will clear overnight and tomorrow will be sunny and cooler.

Highs tomorrow will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday looks cloudy with highs near 44. Some rain or snow showers are possible.

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the low 50s.

