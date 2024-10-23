Another warm day today, turning breezy

We have another warm day on tap for Wednesday and it will become breezy.

Some parts of the state woke up to thick fog.

As the day goes on, the skies will turn partly to mostly sunny.

Temperatures will be warm, but not as warm as the last few days. Highs will be near 79.

It will also turn breezy with gusts over 20 mph.

There is a red flag warning for fire danger in effect for all of Connecticut through 7 p.m. Any fire that starts is likely to catch and spread quickly.

There will be fair weather for days with cooler temperatures over the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and 50s Sunday.

Temperatures will go back into the 70s next week.