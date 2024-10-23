StormTracker

Another warm day today, turning breezy

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have another warm day on tap for Wednesday and it will become breezy.

Some parts of the state woke up to thick fog.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

As the day goes on, the skies will turn partly to mostly sunny.

Temperatures will be warm, but not as warm as the last few days. Highs will be near 79.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It will also turn breezy with gusts over 20 mph.

There is a red flag warning for fire danger in effect for all of Connecticut through 7 p.m. Any fire that starts is likely to catch and spread quickly.

There will be fair weather for days with cooler temperatures over the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and 50s Sunday.

Weather

StormTracker 8 hours ago

Overnight forecast for Oct. 23

StormTracker 11 hours ago

Nighttime forecast for Oct. 22

Temperatures will go back into the 70s next week.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us