weather

Another Warm & Muggy Day With The Chance for Storms

One more sticky day before drier air arrives Tuesday.

By Kaitlyn McGrath

Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s away from the shoreline with the beaches staying a bit cooler in the low 80s.

Our First Alert meteorologists are also watching the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with a low risk for a severe thunderstorm.

Everyone will experience humidity with dew points in the mid-60s before drier air moves in Tuesday. The nice break in humidity will last through Thursday.

This week will also feature cooler temperatures Tuesday through Friday before we crank the heat for the upcoming weekend.

This article tagged under:

weather
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us