Another Warm & Muggy Day With The Chance for Storms

Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s away from the shoreline with the beaches staying a bit cooler in the low 80s.

Our First Alert meteorologists are also watching the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with a low risk for a severe thunderstorm.

Everyone will experience humidity with dew points in the mid-60s before drier air moves in Tuesday. The nice break in humidity will last through Thursday.

This week will also feature cooler temperatures Tuesday through Friday before we crank the heat for the upcoming weekend.