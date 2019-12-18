As Temperatures Drop, Governor Activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol

With temperatures expected to drop and wind chills that will be in the single digits to below zero, the governor is activating the state’s severe cold weather protocol from 6 p.m. today through 9 a.m. on Saturday.

This is the first time this season that the protocol has been enacted.

The governor’s office says this protocol directs staff from the state agencies to coordinate with United Way 211 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure that “the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe conditions.”

You can get a list of available shelters throughout Connecticut by calling 211 or visiting www.211ct.org.

“Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills are expected to impact our state over the next few days,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “We must ensure that services are available to protect the most vulnerable populations during these periods of cold weather. If you or someone you know is in need of a shelter or warming center, please call 2-1-1.”

While the protocol is activated, The Department of Social Services, Department of Housing, and Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services coordinate with 211 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.