Be careful of slippery surfaces, strong winds cause thousands of power outages

Make sure to be careful of ice and slippery surfaces on this cold Presidents' Day and strong winds are causing thousands of power outages in Connecticut.

Eversource is reporting 13,000 outages while United Illuminating has around 1,100. At one point during the storm, there were over 20,000 outages. There are also several closings for Monday. You can see the list here.

Wind gusts are currently 25 mph to 40 mph. When the sun comes up, we'll push those to 40 mph to 50 mph. More power outages are possible.

Highs are in the upper 20s and 30s, but the wind is making it feel colder. The feels-like temperatures are cold and are mostly in the teens.

There are icy surfaces everywhere. While highways and main roads may be okay, any untreated and treated surfaces could be slippery. Use caution.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be chilly.

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking the possibility of some light snow on Thursday.

