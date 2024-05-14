StormTracker

Beautiful and breezy today with highs near 80

We have a beautiful and breezy day on tap for Tuesday with warm temperatures expected.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warm and breezy with highs near 80 inland. It will be cooler at the shoreline with highs between 65 and 70.

Clouds will increase in the evening and Wednesday. The chance of showers is low.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.

There is a better chance of showers and periods of rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for Thursday.

Friday will be cloudy with highs near 75.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

