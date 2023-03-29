Beautiful Day Today, Snow Squalls and Flash Freeze a Concern Overnight

We're continuing the workweek with a beautiful day on Wednesday, but a cold front will bring rain, snow squalls and a flash freeze overnight.

There will be abundant sunshine during the day Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s.

A cold front will bring rain, snow squalls and thunder on Wednesday night. After that, there will be a flash freeze in many towns.

Thursday morning will be slick. During the day it will be mostly sunny, windy and chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s, but it will feel around 30.

Friday looks partly sunny with highs in the 50s. Showers are possible in the afternoon.

Saturday is rainy, windy and warm. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

