It's the beginning of a new week and it's going to be beautiful. Today will be filled with sunshine and warm weather.

High temperatures are expected to be between 60 and 66 degrees with lots of sunshine.

The nice weather continues tomorrow with highs in the 60s.

By midweek, we have chances of rain. Rain is possible early Wednesday with more showers on Thursday and maybe a few on Friday.

The weekend looks brighter with temperatures in the 50s.

