StormTracker

Beautiful start to the weekend with low humidity

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Saturday! We have a beautiful start to the weekend with low humidity.

Highs will be in the 80s across the state.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A slight sea breeze will develop along the shoreline this afternoon, making for the perfect beach weather.

Sunday looks partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

By Sunday night, clouds and possibly some showers are possible.

A bit of rain is likely Sunday night and Monday.

Local

West Haven 24 mins ago

House of Heroes CT fixes home for 2 veterans in West Haven

Newtown 2 hours ago

Deaths of 2 inmates at Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown under investigation

There are more rain chances throughout the upcoming workweek.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us