Happy Saturday! We have a beautiful start to the weekend with low humidity.

Highs will be in the 80s across the state.

A slight sea breeze will develop along the shoreline this afternoon, making for the perfect beach weather.

Sunday looks partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

By Sunday night, clouds and possibly some showers are possible.

A bit of rain is likely Sunday night and Monday.

There are more rain chances throughout the upcoming workweek.

