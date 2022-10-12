first alert weather

Beautiful Sunny Day With Highs in the 70s on Tap

We're continuing the workweek with a beautiful sunny day with highs in the 70s.

There will be plenty of sun, a breeze and very mild temperatures. Highs will be near 73.

Tonight will be fair with increasing clouds.

Any morning sun tomorrow will give way to increasing clouds and a few showers.

Heavy rain and thunder with gusty winds are likely tomorrow night and early Friday. Flash flooding and wind damage is possible.

