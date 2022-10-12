Beautiful Sunny Day With Highs in the 70s on Tap

We're continuing the workweek with a beautiful sunny day with highs in the 70s.

There will be plenty of sun, a breeze and very mild temperatures. Highs will be near 73.

Tonight will be fair with increasing clouds.

Any morning sun tomorrow will give way to increasing clouds and a few showers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Heavy rain and thunder with gusty winds are likely tomorrow night and early Friday. Flash flooding and wind damage is possible.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.