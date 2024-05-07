Beautiful today, tracking multiple chances for rain in coming days

We have a beautiful day on tap for Tuesday and we're tracking multiple chances for rain in the coming days.

Tuesday will be sunny with high temperatures near 80 for inland Connecticut.

The clouds will move back in and there are scattered storm chances for Wednesday.

There's a low, level 1, severe risk for the entire state as the storms move in from the west on Wednesday morning.

As we continue the workweek, there are more chances for rain.

Temperatures will cool to the low 60s by Friday and Saturday.

