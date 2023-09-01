connecticut weather

Beautiful weather for Friday and Labor Day weekend

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have beautiful weather Friday and it will continue through Labor Day weekend.

Skies are sunny and temperatures that started in the 40s and 50s in the morning will rebound into the 70s to near 80 later.

Some high-altitude smoke will move in from the north later today and tonight. The sun will be filtered by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

High temperatures will be in the 80s this weekend.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They will be in the low 90s next week and an early September heat wave is possible.

There is a low to no chance of rain for the next five to seven days.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us