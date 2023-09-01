Beautiful weather for Friday and Labor Day weekend

We have beautiful weather Friday and it will continue through Labor Day weekend.

Skies are sunny and temperatures that started in the 40s and 50s in the morning will rebound into the 70s to near 80 later.

Some high-altitude smoke will move in from the north later today and tonight. The sun will be filtered by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

High temperatures will be in the 80s this weekend.

They will be in the low 90s next week and an early September heat wave is possible.

There is a low to no chance of rain for the next five to seven days.