Beautiful Weather for Memorial Day Weekend

The weather will be beautiful for Memorial Day weekend.

We have a cool start Friday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s before it warms up into the 70s later.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be sunny and warmer and the humidity levels will be comfortable.

It will be meteorological perfection.

The temperatures will be warmer next week.

