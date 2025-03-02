StormTracker

Bitter blast of cold air for Sunday

By Alexis Clemons

After warming into the 50s Saturday, wind chills are in the single digits on Sunday morning.

Temperatures will top out in the 20s and 30s this afternoon with wind chills in the 10s.

We'll cool into the 10s tonight as winds calm.

Highs remain below average through Monday with highs in the 30s.

Temperatures will warm back into the 40s on Tuesday as clouds increase.

Wednesday is back in the 50s as rain chances return.

