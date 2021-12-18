first alert weather

Black Ice, Slick Roads Possible Overnight, Early Sunday Morning

By Rachael Jay

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The wintry mix that moved in on Saturday may lead to some black ice and slick roads overnight before much better weather moves in for Sunday.

More sunshine eventually replaces the clouds leftover from Saturday's wintry mix.

Before the sun rises and temps warm up, however, there's the possibility for some black ice and slick roads across the state.

Morning temperatures will be a little milder for shoreline communities, but anyone traveling, especially early, should take extra caution.

Temperatures won't return to Thursday or Friday's levels, but we'll be seasonable in the week ahead. Highs reach the mid to upper 30s inland and closer to 40° along the shoreline.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

