The beautiful stretch of weather continues, but it won't last long so get outside today.

Spring weather brings great diurnal warming, daytime warming with the stronger sun after "cool" nights. Today we will see temps move toward 70 or so, while the shoreline will have a slightly stronger Sound influence this afternoon. Weekend details all morning on @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/vywZvqLDMh — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) April 9, 2021

Today will be partly cloudy with highs remaining near 70.

The coast will have cooler temperatures closer to the 60s.

As we get to the weekend, clouds increase on Saturday and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

There's a chance for rain on Sunday and Monday.

