Blustery Cold and Windy Start to Work Week

By NBC Connecticut Staff

We're starting the new work week with a blustery cold and windy day.

There will be lots of sunshine and gusty winds with highs in the 40s.

Tonight will be fair and cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Clouds will increase tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

A wintry mix will develop tomorrow night. Some snow, sleet and rain are all likely.

The mix is expected to change to rain on Wednesday morning.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

