StormTracker

Breezy and cold day on tap for Wednesday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have a breezy and cold day on tap for Wednesday.

It will be mostly sunny and cold.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

While highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, the feels like temperatures will be in the teens.

For Thursday, there will be plenty of clouds around and perhaps some flurries. Highs will be in the 30s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Friday looks fair with highs between 35 and 40.

Rain is likely Saturday night. It could be a mix in the interior part of the state.

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking possible snow for Monday. It's still a little far out, but they are keeping an eye on it.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us