We have a breezy and cold day on tap for Wednesday.

It will be mostly sunny and cold.

While highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, the feels like temperatures will be in the teens.

For Thursday, there will be plenty of clouds around and perhaps some flurries. Highs will be in the 30s.

Friday looks fair with highs between 35 and 40.

Rain is likely Saturday night. It could be a mix in the interior part of the state.

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking possible snow for Monday. It's still a little far out, but they are keeping an eye on it.