The work and school week is continuing on with breezy and cold weather on Tuesday.

Highs will be around 40, but it will feel like 30 all day.

Tomorrow will feature fair weather with sun, less wind and highs in the middle 40s.

Thanksgiving looks a little warmer with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

Rain showers are likely on Friday.

