We have a breezy and cool day on tap for Presidents Day on Monday.

Isolated flurries are possible in the morning.

As the day goes on, it will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool.

Highs will be around 35, which is about 5 degrees below normal.

Fair weather will return for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will get slightly milder each day.

Rain is likely Friday. It's possible it could start as a bit of wet snow.

