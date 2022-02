We're continuing the work week with a breezy and mild day on Tuesday.

The morning will begin cloudy with the clouds breaking as the morning goes on.

It will be breezy and mild with highs in the middle 40s.

The mild weather continues through the rest of the work week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

By Saturday, we could have highs near 50 degrees.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.