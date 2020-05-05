first alert weather

Breezy, Chilly Day Today

After a day with temperatures near 70 yesterday, today will be cooler and breezy.

It will be sunny today with high temperatures near 60.

The cooler weather will continue on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. There's a chance for a scattered shower by evening.

The rain chances continue on Thursday where showers are likely in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance for more scattered showers.

The weekend looks unusually cold. On Saturday, there's a chance for scattered rain, snow and graupel showers. Highs are expected around 50.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

