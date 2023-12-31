Bright and dry for the first day of 2023

Happy New Year's Eve!

As the ball drops around midnight, there will be fair weather with considerable clouds. Temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees.

New Year's Day will be quiet once again. We are expecting more sunshine to break through on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature lots of sun. Highs will be in the 40s.

As the week goes on, the weather pattern will be changing.

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking maybe some snow and rain for Thursday.

