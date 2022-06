We're starting the new workweek off with bright, beautiful weather.

Today will feature bright sun with some afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the lower 80s. It will be cooler at the shoreline.

Tonight will be fair with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow the sun and clouds will mix with highs between 75 and 80.

There's a chance for rain on Wednesday. Highs will be near 80.

