The first day of April is going to be bright and pleasant!

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to middle 50s.

Tomorrow, it will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50.

A big coastal storm will come just close enough to bring some showers and wind tomorrow night into Friday. Winds could gust 30 to 45 miles per hour.

The weekend looks brighter with highs in the middle to upper 50s on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday.

