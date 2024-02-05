Bright sun and fair weather continues for the workweek

Happy Monday! The sunshine and fair weather that we experienced last weekend is sticking around for the new workweek.

There will be bright sun, a breeze and milder than normal temperatures on Monday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday will feel a little cooler, but will still be milder than normal. Highs will be around 40.

As the week goes on, it will get a little bit warmer. Highs will be in the low 40s on Wednesday and upper 40s on Thursday and Friday.

This weekend will have highs in the 50s both days!

