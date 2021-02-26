Bright Sunshine Today Before Rain Returns This Weekend

After a cool start to Friday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, high temperatures will climb into the low 40s under nice, sunny skies.

Clouds will begin to increase later tonight ahead of a wet start to the weekend.

A few towns, especially in western Connecticut, may start off as a quick burst of wet snowflakes prior to sunrise Saturday morning. Nothing will accumulate or cause any issues...and we'll quickly see a flip to rain.

Periods of light to moderate rain will continue throughout most of the day on Saturday before skies start to clear late afternoon and early evening.

While we won't see very impressive rainfall totals, we could see some minor street flooding as snow melt continues.

Another weak system will pass to the south of Connecticut Sunday bringing in clouds and another round of scattered showers, especially in our southern counties.

Have a great weekend!