Brisk, Cold Today; Milder Closer to Thanksgiving

We have sunny skies on Monday and it will be brisk and cold today, with high temperatures in the low-40s.

While it will be breezy, it will not be as windy as it was Sunday.

It will be slightly milder Tuesday and Wednesday and fair for Thanksgiving.

Then it will be “fowl” Friday with rain and wind.

