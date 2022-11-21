first alert forecast

Brisk, Cold Today; Milder Closer to Thanksgiving

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have sunny skies on Monday and it will be brisk and cold today, with high temperatures in the low-40s.

While it will be breezy, it will not be as windy as it was Sunday.

It will be slightly milder Tuesday and Wednesday and fair for Thanksgiving.

Then it will be “fowl” Friday with rain and wind.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us