Today's weather will feature abundant sunshine and a brisk wind.

Highs will be in the upper 40s with lots of sunshine. A brisk wind will be blowing around at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's weather will be fair with passing clouds. Highs will be in the low 50s. It will also be less breezy.

Thursday looks mild with highs in the 60s and plenty of sun.

Showers are possible Thursday night.

