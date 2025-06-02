StormTracker

Smoke from wildfires in Canada could affect Connecticut

Smoke from wildfires in Canada could affect us here in Connecticut this week.  

The wildfires are sending smoke into the lower 48 and the lowest level smoke is out in the western Great Lakes and the Midwest. As the jet stream unbuckles this week, it will allow some of the smoke to move east.

Milky skies and orange sunsets can appear later today, but there is a better chance by Wednesday.

Forecasting smoke movement is not easy, but it looks like we might see this smoke move in and air quality could become poor by Wednesday and Thursday.

