Chance for Wintry Precipitation Thursday Morning

A busy weather day on Monday led into a quieter Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds stick around during the day on Wednesday ahead of our next system.

A warm front first crosses over Connecticut on Wednesday. That brings in milder air after a chilly Tuesday. Highs reach the 40s, slightly above average. Not long after, a cold front moves through the state Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. We're keeping a close eye on the Thursday morning commute for the chance of rain and/or snow.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There's still some discrepancy between the computer models. Some keep the moisture - and therefore the precipitation - confined to southern Connecticut during the morning. Other outputs have the entire state seeing snow right in the peak of rush hour Thursday.

Accumulating snow is possible. Stay tuned for forecast updates.