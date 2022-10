We're starting the new workweek with a chance of rain showers.

Occasional showers are likely during the day on Monday. Highs will be near 62.

More showers and thunder are possible on Monday night. Lows will be in the 40s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds with a slight chance of a rain shower. There will be gradual clearing into the afternoon and highs will be in the mid 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny with highs near 55.

