Chances for rain, thunderstorms Tuesday and overnight

We have clouds with some sun Tuesday morning, high temperatures will get into the mid-to-high-70s and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking rain and the chance of thunderstorms.

Clouds will increase this afternoon and there is an isolated chance for showers this afternoon.

But then there is a much better chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight and Wednesday morning and periods of heavy rain could bring some street flooding and vivid lightning.

On Wednesday afternoon, we will have partial clearing.

The weather will be splendid Thursday through the holiday weekend.

There are no direct impacts from the tropical activity to the south.