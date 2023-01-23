Several School Districts Announce Early Dismissals, Closures Ahead of Changeover From Rain to Snow

Our meteorologists are tracking a storm that is bringing periods of rain before it changes over to snow and multiple school districts are dismissing early or are closed on Monday.

There will be rain showers this morning. Steadier rain will change to snow through the midday hours.

Multiple school districts have decided to close or have early dismissals on Monday. You can see a full list here.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Parts of the state could see as much as 4 inches of snow. The best chance for accumulation will be in the hills where it will be coldest.

The worst of the snow will likely be between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The timing of the changeover could create a tricky afternoon commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hartford, Northern Litchfield, Tolland and Windham counties through Monday night. Areas not in the advisory should still expect at least some wintry mix.

The precipitation will wind down by evening with a return to sunshine by Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday looks cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. There are periods of light rain and snow possible later in the day.

Thursday also looks wet with showers likely. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.